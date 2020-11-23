Jets Team Up With Food Bank For New York City To Provide Meals To New Yorkers In Need This Holiday Season

The New York Jets have teamed up with their longtime partner, Food Bank For New York City, to tackle hunger this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the Jets made a $15,000 donation to Food Bank For New York City. This contribution will provide 75,000 meals for New Yorkers in need and included a delivery of turkeys and fixings to the Community Kitchen & Pantry of West Harlem. This is one of the toughest times of the year for struggling New Yorkers and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse.