Jets Take 'a Good First Step' as NFL Season Approaches

After the strength and conditioning work, the Jets are in Phase Two of their offseason program, which typically takes place in the spring. Friday they'll take the field for an OTA-type practice. While the NFL has laid out a plan for all 32 teams, Gase said the biggest challenge is planning ahead.

"You're legitimately at one day at a time," he said. "When we talk to the players about one day at a time, that's the whole building. Things can change very quickly. It takes one person [to get COVID-19]. If they had it right now, it can spread so fast and it's about everybody doing the right thing day in and day out and making sure we're being smart with everything we do and trying to balance everything going on with our schedules."

Given the circumstances, the continuity between players and coaches plays into the Jets' favor. All three coordinators return and all the position coaches too (assistant DBs coach Steve Jackson left for CIN in January). Gase said this season reminds him of the lockout year when teams scaled back their playbooks. However, no one met in the spring that year whereas this offseason's meetings were virtual.

"We have to make sure we have our bread and butter during the game, we're good at certain protections and then we need to be more detailed with our fundamentals in our passing game," Gase said. "That's been our focus and if that means we're doing a little less right now and we'll build to that, that's kind of where we're at right now."

Perhaps most important, Darnold isn't learning a new system. Gase has been impressed with the 23-year-old this offseason as he's shown more command in the huddle in walkthroughs.