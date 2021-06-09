Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs

Jun 09, 2021 at 07:15 AM
ACS_1223

On Sunday, the New York Jets surprised eight graduating high school senior athletes with a $1,000 scholarship as part of the Jets New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League. The presentation took place on Sunday during the first annual New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Invitational at Central Park in Morris County, hosted by the Jets and Nike.

The league was originally introduced in February and launched this past April with each team playing (8) games throughout the season. The program is the first High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey with the long-term goal of having the sport adopted as an official varsity high school statewide championship sport.

"It means the world to be selected for this scholarship," said Ramapo High School scholarship recipient Arielle Zane. "I feel incredibly lucky to have this opportunity, but I also know that I worked hard to earn this. I can confidently say that I'm proud of myself for being selected for the scholarship."

This Thursday (6/10) at MetLife stadium, four schools will compete for two spots in the championship game. The winner will become the first ever New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Champion and receive tickets to a Jets home game later this season where they will be honored.

Photos | Top Photos from the Girls Flag Football Invitational

See the Top Photos from the First Round of the Playoffs for the Girls High School Flag Football League

Advertising