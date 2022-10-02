Jets-Steelers Game Recap | Cardiac Jets Do It Again, Win, 24-20 , in Pittsburgh

The game changed dramatically late in the first half. With the Jets up by 10-3 and looking for more, Wilson's five-plus-game INT streak came to a halt when Cameron Sutton intercepted him deep inside Steelers territory with 20 seconds on the game clock. Instead of the Jets pushing their lead back to double digits, Carl Lawson was called for a personal the foul on starter Mitch Trubisky and that set up a stadium record 59-yard field goal from Chris Boswell as time expired.

Then early in the third quarter, the home crowd came alive when Mike Tomlin inserted Pickett, a first-round pick from Pittsburgh, into the game. Despite his first pro pass being intercepted by Jets S Jordan Whitehead, also a Pittsburgh native who lined up for the Pitt Panthers, Minkah Fitzpatrick backed up the rookie with an INT of Wilson that he returned to the NYJ 4. Three plays later, Pickett was pushed into the end zone by his teammates on a 1-yard sneak and Pittsburgh went up top.

They made it 20 straight points at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Pickett stared down a Quinnen Williams pressure, sat tight and delivered on time to Freiermuth for an 18-yard gain on third-and-8. One play later, Pickett was in on a keeper and it was 20-10.

The Jets did a lot of things well defensively early as Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson and Lawson all racked up first-half sacks and Joyner set the tone in the back end with a great PD. The starting safeties totaled 3 INTs with Joyner's early theft leading to a field goal and Whitehead, a Pittsburgh native, coming down with Pickett's first pro pass.