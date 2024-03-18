OL Tyron Smith Signs with Jets

The Jets have signed one of the NFL's premier blindside protectors in five-time first- and second-team All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who formerly played for the Cowboys.

Smith (6-5, 320) was a first-round pick (No. 9) in 2011 by Dallas and spent 13 seasons there before becoming a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. He started 161 games for the Cowboys and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

In 2023, Smith, 33, started 13 games at left tackle. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.7 offensive grade, the fifth-highest grade among tackles, and an 89.3 pass block rating, the highest among tackles to start at least two games. With him in the lineup last season, the Cowboys went 10-3 and had the league's No. 1 scoring offense (29.9 points per game). In 847 offensive snaps, he allowed 21 pressures, 3 sacks and 1 QB hit, according to PFF.

Smith started his rookie year at right tackle for Dallas (16 starts) before switching to left in his second season. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in Year 3 and went on to make seven consecutive between 2013 and 2019. In 2014, he paved the way for RB DeMarco Murray to lead the NFL in rushing (1,845). In 2016, he did the same for Ezekiel Elliot, who led the NFL with 1,631 yards rushing. Smith's eight Pro Bowl selections are the most for any tackle in Cowboys franchise history and tied for sixth-most in team history.