Jets Sign Two, Waive Three

The New York Jets signed free agents WR/KR Ashlan Davis and P Joe Smith and waived WR Chris Davis, P Jeremy Kapinos and K Mark Myers. The announcements was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Ashlan Davis (5'8", 179) started 11 games during his two seasons (2006-07) with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and caught 40 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He led the club with 1,401 all-purpose yards and had 30 kickoff returns for 632 yards (21.1 avg.).

In his career at Tulsa, Davis played 23 games, catching 65 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns. He added 93 yards on 15 carries, totaled 109 yards and one touchdown on 14 punt returns, and produced 1,898 yards and six touchdowns on 70 kickoff returns.

Joe Smith (6'2", 195) was selected as a Division II All-American and led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in punting at Central Washington. He finished his senior season (2003) with a 44.2-yard average and served as the national leader every week of the NCAA's statistical report.

Smith spent the last three years with the Yakima Mavericks of the Evergreen Football Semi-Pro League. He averaged 42.8 yards per punt and was named the league's special teams MVP in 2007.

Chris Davis (5'10", 180), originally signed with the Jets as a rookie free agent last July 26, was waived Sept. 1 and signed to the practice squad Sept. 3. Davis appeared in two games for the Jets in 2007. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 4 vs. Washington, carrying the ball once for 3 yards. He recorded his first career reception for 3 yards at Miami on Dec. 2. Davis spent portions of the 2005 and '06 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, tallying nine catches for 83 yards.

Jeremy Kapinos (6'1", 235), originally signed by the Jets as a rookie free agent last July 2, was waived Aug. 2, then signed to the practice squad Nov. 27. In his NFL debut at Tennessee on Dec. 23, he punted five times (41.6 gross avg., 36.4 net avg.) with a long of 48 yards and two inside-the-20 punts. Kapinos punted at Penn State for four seasons, averaging 41.8 yards per punt with a career long of 78 yards.