Jets Sign S Kai Nacua, RB Jonathan Ward to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed S Kai Nacua and RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad and released DL Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer from the P-squad.

Nacua (6-0, 205), a converted safety, first signed with the Jets last December and played in three games. He spent the summer with the Green & White and was released Aug. 23. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017 and has had stints with the Ravens (2018), Panthers (2018-19) and Colts (2019) before joining the 49ers practice squad (2020). Nacua has 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit in 25 games (3 starts).

Ward (6-0, 202) first signed with the Cardinals in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. He's appeared in 32 games over the last three seasons and has 9 rushes for 33 yards. He also has 4 receptions, 45 yards and 1 touchdown. In four seasons with the Chippewas, Ward ran for 2,544 yards and 28 touchdowns on 473 attempts (5.8 avg). He also had 98 receptions, 909 yards and 4 scores.

Marquiss Spencer (6-4, 300), was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round in 2021 out of Mississippi State, signed with the practice squad Nov. 22. He appeared in one game last season before signing a reserve/future contract in January. Denver waived him in August.