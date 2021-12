Benton (6-1, 205) was most recently with the Seahawks practice squad and spent time earlier this season on the Patriots' P-squad. He originally signed with the Browns in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. He played in 1 game last season and took 7 special teams snaps. In college, Benton totaled 161 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and 9 pass defenses in 23 games for the Flames.