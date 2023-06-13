Transactions

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years

Jun 13, 2023 at 04:46 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed S Adrian Amos.

Amos (6-0), 214 played all 17 games last season for the Packers and had a career-high 102 tackles and 7 tackles for loss. He also had 1 sack and 1 interception. He's played the last four seasons for Green Bay and started all 66 games he played in. He registered 362 tackles, 7 picks, 30 pass defenses. Amos is one of four players to start in all 82 regular season games in the last five years.

Amos was originally drafted by the Bears in the fifth round in 2015 out of Penn State and played the first his four NFL seasons with Chicago. In 60 games (56 starts), he had 274 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 INT, 18 PD and 3 forced fumbles.

