Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Amos (6-0), 214 played all 17 games last season for the Packers and had a career-high 102 tackles and 7 tackles for loss. He also had 1 sack and 1 interception. He's played the last four seasons for Green Bay and started all 66 games he played in. He registered 362 tackles, 7 picks, 30 pass defenses. Amos is one of four players to start in all 82 regular season games in the last five years.