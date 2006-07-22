Jets Sign RB Leon Washington
The New York Jets announced today they have signed their second pick in the fourth-round of the 2006 NFL draft, running back Leon Washington. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Washington, a 5-8, 202-pound product of Florida State University, was selected in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick. He became the first player in the Bobby Bowden era to score a touchdown five different ways (rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return and fumble recovery).
The fourth-round selection was traded to the Jets from Kansas City.
Washington is the first Seminole selected by the Jets since 2000, when the team made WR Laveranues Coles the 78th overall selection. He finished with 2,041 rushing yards, good enough for 10th place in school history, while leading the team in both rushing and receptions in his final game, the 2005-06 Orange Bowl.