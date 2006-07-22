Jets Sign RB Leon Washington





The New York Jets announced today they have signed their second pick in the fourth-round of the 2006 NFL draft, running back Leon Washington. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Washington, a 5-8, 202-pound product of Florida State University, was selected in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick. He became the first player in the Bobby Bowden era to score a touchdown five different ways (rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return and fumble recovery).

The fourth-round selection was traded to the Jets from Kansas City.