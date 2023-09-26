Transactions

Jets Sign QB Trevor Siemian to Practice Squad

Veteran QB Played for the Green & White in 2019

Sep 26, 2023 at 07:29 PM
E_SZ5_1959-siemian-thumb

The Jets have signed veteran QB Trevor Siemian. 

In six NFL seasons, Siemian has started 30 games and thrown for 7,027 yards with 42 TDs and 27 INTs. In two appearance the Bears last season, Siemian went 15-of-26 for 184 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2015, Siemian, a Northwestern product, played his first three seasons in Denver. He had a 13-11 mark as a starter in 2016-17, totaling 30 TDs and 24 INTs. This will be Siemian's second stint with the Green & White as he was signed in 2019 to back up Sam Darnold but sustained a season-ending ankle injury in w Week 2 game vs. the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Most recently, Siemian signed with Cincinnati in March and was released on Aug. 29th.

Zach Wilson will make his third consecutive start for the Jets Sunday night vs. the Chiefs. Tim Boyle served as Wilson's backup in the team's Week 2 and Week 3 losses to the Cowboys and the Patriots.

