Jets Sign QB Trevor Siemian to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed veteran QB Trevor Siemian.

In six NFL seasons, Siemian has started 30 games and thrown for 7,027 yards with 42 TDs and 27 INTs. In two appearance the Bears last season, Siemian went 15-of-26 for 184 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2015, Siemian, a Northwestern product, played his first three seasons in Denver. He had a 13-11 mark as a starter in 2016-17, totaling 30 TDs and 24 INTs. This will be Siemian's second stint with the Green & White as he was signed in 2019 to back up Sam Darnold but sustained a season-ending ankle injury in w Week 2 game vs. the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Most recently, Siemian signed with Cincinnati in March and was released on Aug. 29th.