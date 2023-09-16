Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle to Active Roster, Release WR Irvin Charles

The Jets have signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster and released WR Irvin Charles. The team also signed K Austin Seibert to the practice squad and the veteran will be elevated for Sunday's game against the Cowboys along with LB Sam Eguavoen.

Boyle (6-4, 234), who will serve as Zach Wilson's backup, signed with the Jets in April. He led the Green & White with 4 touchdown passes in the preseason and threw for 358 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes. Boyle originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018 and spent three seasons with Green Bay where he was coached by Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett. Boyle played for the Bears last season and the Lions in 2021. He's played in 17 games throughout his career (3 starts) and has thrown for 574 yards, 3 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Charles (6-4, 219) originally signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana (PA) in May of 2022. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and was activated for the team's season finale last season. Charles had 3 catches for 61 yards this preseason.

Seibert (5-9, 200) spent the past two seasons with the Lions and converted on 76.5% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points. He went 5-for-5 between 30-39 yards, 7-for-9 from 40-49 and 1-for-3 from 50-plus yards out. Seibert was originally drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 2019. The Oklahoma product kicked with Cleveland in '19 and part of '20 before he was waived and subsequently claimed by the Bengals. In 30 games, he's connected on 80% of his field goals and 90.2% of his extra points.

Former Cowboys K Greg Zeurlein, who converted all three of his field-goal attempts (26, 43 and 30 yards) against the Bills, is dealing with a groin injury and was ruled out Saturday afternoon.