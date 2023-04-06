Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle

Veteran Signal-Caller Played Under Nathaniel Hackett with Packers

Apr 06, 2023 at 02:48 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Signed-Boyle-16x9 (1)

The Jets have signed QB Tim Boyle.

Boyle (6-4, 234) was most recently with the Bears in 2022. He played in one game this past season and took 13 snaps. Boyle originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018 and spent three seasons with Green Bay. He did not play his rookie season, but appeared in 11 games between 2019 and 2020. He took 43 snaps and had 4 pass attempts for 15 yards. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Boyle with the Packers in '19 and '20.

After two seasons in Titletown, Boyle signed with the Lions for the 2021 season and saw the most playing time in his five-year career. He appeared in five games (three starts) and completed 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Boyle began his college career at the University of Connecticut, playing in 19 games over three seasons before transferring to Eastern Kentucky where he played one season. He's the first quarterback the Green & White have added this offseason and joins a room with Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Veteran D-Lineman Has Played 5 of His 7 Seasons with the Seahawks

news

Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

Veteran Back Has Played in 44 Games with the Green & White

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Veteran Spent Most of 2022 Season on Green & White Practice Squad

news

Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps

Scored 23 TDs 4 Different Ways, Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings in His 4 Seasons with Chiefs

news

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

news

Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 20 Games, Started 4

news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Missed All of the 2022 Season Due to Injury

news

Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas

Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

Advertising