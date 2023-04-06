Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle

The Jets have signed QB Tim Boyle.

Boyle (6-4, 234) was most recently with the Bears in 2022. He played in one game this past season and took 13 snaps. Boyle originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018 and spent three seasons with Green Bay. He did not play his rookie season, but appeared in 11 games between 2019 and 2020. He took 43 snaps and had 4 pass attempts for 15 yards. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Boyle with the Packers in '19 and '20.

After two seasons in Titletown, Boyle signed with the Lions for the 2021 season and saw the most playing time in his five-year career. He appeared in five games (three starts) and completed 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.