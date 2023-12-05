Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

The Jets have added veteran QB Brett Rypien and released Tim Boyle. The team also added OL Xavier Newman to the practice squad and placed DL Tanzel Smart on P-squad injured reserve.

Rypien (6-2, 202) started one game for the Rams this season, completing 13 passes for 130 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Packers on Nov. 5. He most recently was in Seattle after being added to the Seahawks practice squad on Nov. 10.

Last season in Denver while current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett was head coach, Rypien went 1-1 in two starts while hitting on 60.2% of his passes for 483 yards with 2 TDs and 4 INTs. In 10 career games, Rypien, a Boise State product who was an undrafted agent in 2020, has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards with 4 TDs and 9 INTs. Two of his starts came against the Jets as he helped the Broncos to a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020 while the Jets returned the favor in Week 7 last season with a 16-9 triumph.

Boyle (6-4, 232), who came on in relief of Zach Wilson late in the third quarter of the Jets' 32-6 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 19, started the past two games for the Jets against the Dolphins and the Falcons. In his three appearances, Boyle, who signed with the Jets on April 6, completed 62.3% of his passes for 360 yards with 1 TD and 4 INTS. He was sacked 9 times.

Newman (6-2, 297) returns after his release last Sunday. He was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders before he signed to the active roster Nov. 23. Initially signed to the Green & White practice squad after he played three games for the Titans this season, the team he originally joined as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022.