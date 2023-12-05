Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 

Dec 05, 2023 at 04:12 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

AP23311590879657-rypien
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Jets have added veteran QB Brett Rypien and released Tim Boyle. The team also added OL Xavier Newman to the practice squad and placed DL Tanzel Smart on P-squad injured reserve.

Rypien (6-2, 202) started one game for the Rams this season, completing 13 passes for 130 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Packers on Nov. 5. He most recently was in Seattle after being added to the Seahawks practice squad on Nov. 10.

Last season in Denver while current Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett was head coach, Rypien went 1-1 in two starts while hitting on 60.2% of his passes for 483 yards with 2 TDs and 4 INTs. In 10 career games, Rypien, a Boise State product who was an undrafted agent in 2020, has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards with 4 TDs and 9 INTs. Two of his starts came against the Jets as he helped the Broncos to a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020 while the Jets returned the favor in Week 7 last season with a 16-9 triumph.

Boyle (6-4, 232), who came on in relief of Zach Wilson late in the third quarter of the Jets' 32-6 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 19, started the past two games for the Jets against the Dolphins and the Falcons. In his three appearances, Boyle, who signed with the Jets on April 6, completed 62.3% of his passes for 360 yards with 1 TD and 4 INTS. He was sacked 9 times.

Newman (6-2, 297) returns after his release last Sunday. He was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders before he signed to the active roster Nov. 23. Initially signed to the Green & White practice squad after he played three games for the Titans this season, the team he originally joined as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022.

Originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane, Smart (6-1, 295) has 31 tackles in 41 games (4 starts). He has spent the past three seasons on and off the team's practice squad and took 63 defensive snaps in four games this season.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer

Green & White Release S Adrian Amos, OL Xavier Newman; Elevate OL Jake Hanson, Perrion Winfrey
news

Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Craig James from PS
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Virginia Product Took 57 Snaps at Buffalo in Week 11
news

Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser; Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Jake Hanson for Game vs. Dolphins
news

Jets Release OL Dennis Kelly

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 130 Games
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Veteran Lineman Took 18 Snaps vs. Bills in Week 11
news

Jets Sign QB Trevor Siemian to Active Roster

Green & White Add Craig James to Practice Squad
news

Jets Release DL Tanzel Smart

Veteran D-Lineman Took 18 Snaps Sunday at Buffalo
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and OL Jake Hanson for Sunday's Game vs. Bills
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

TE Kenny Yeboah Returns to Practice
Advertising