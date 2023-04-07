Transactions

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead

Pro Bowl Punter Played 7 Games With Green & White in 2021 Season

Apr 07, 2023 at 02:21 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed P Thomas Morstead.

Morstead (6-4, 235) joins the Jets after spending last season with the Dolphins. He averaged 46.4 yards per punt in 17 games last season and pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 28 times with 2 touchbacks.

Morstead is back with the Green & White after appearing in 7 games with the team in the 2021 season. That season, he averaged 48.2 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards and did not have any touchbacks (7 inside the 20).

Originally a fifth-round pick by New Orleans out of SMU in 2009, Morstead was the Saints punter for 12 seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro in 2012. For his career, he has a 46.5 average with a long of 70 yards (2012). Morstead has pinned opponents inside their own 20 on 37.2% of his 798 career punts and 6.5% resulted in touchbacks.

In 2020, Morstead and the Jets' Pro Bowl gunner Justin Hardee were a part of the Saints punt coverage unit that allowed 46 return yards, the fewest in a season since the strike year of 1982, and 2.3 yards/return, least in a season since the early 1970s.

