Transactions

Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

Former Patriot Played in 17 Games Over Last Two Seasons

May 30, 2023 at 03:34 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP22330103346261-cajuste-thumb
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Jets have signed OL Yodny Cajuste and released OL Eric Smith.

Cajuste (6-5, 310) played 10 games in 2022 for the Patriots and started in 3. He was originally drafted by New England in the third round in 2019 out of West Virginia. He did not play in a game in either of his first two seasons because of injuries. Cajuste has played in 17 games and started in 5 over the last two seasons. He was waived by the Patriots in May.

Cajuste joins an offensive line room that's added Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and rookies Carter Warren and Joe Tippman this offseason.

Smith (6-4, 308) spent last season on and off the Green & White's practice squad and had a stint with the team in 2018. He first signed with the Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia before joining the Patriots squad the following season.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign WR Jerome Kapp

Green & White Place DL Bradlee Anae on IR

news

Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Former Pittsburgh Tackle Started 39 Games at LT for Panthers

news

Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Cornerback Played 28 Games for the Green & White in 2020-21

news

Jets Sign TE Izaiah Gathings

Former College WR Began Career at Gardner-Webb Before Transferring to Middle Tennessee State

news

Jets Sign DL Al Woods

Veteran DL Had 2 Sacks in 14 Games for Seahawks in 2022

news

TE Zack Kuntz Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

GM Joe Douglas Says Old Dominion Product Had "Freak Factor"

news

LB Zaire Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With Jets

HC Robert Saleh: "He Is Incredibly Smart, Very Instinctive"

news

Jets Sign 5th-Round Draft Choice Israel Abanikanda

Pitt Star & Brooklynite Tied for 1st in FBS in Total and Rush TDs, Placed 2nd in All-Purpose Yards/Game in '22

news

Jets Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

GM Joe Douglas Adds 6 Players on Offense, 8 on Defense After 7-Player Draft

news

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Signs with the Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on JBC: He Can Play All 3 Spots in the Defensive Backfield

news

Jets Add Former Packers WR Randall Cobb

13th-Year Pro Has Totaled 625 Catches, 7,585 Receiving Yards & 53 TDs, Mostly on Passes from Aaron Rodgers

Advertising