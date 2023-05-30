Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste (6-5, 310) played 10 games in 2022 for the Patriots and started in 3. He was originally drafted by New England in the third round in 2019 out of West Virginia. He did not play in a game in either of his first two seasons because of injuries. Cajuste has played in 17 games and started in 5 over the last two seasons. He was waived by the Patriots in May.