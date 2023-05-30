Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

The Jets have signed OL Yodny Cajuste and released OL Eric Smith.
Cajuste (6-5, 310) played 10 games in 2022 for the Patriots and started in 3. He was originally drafted by New England in the third round in 2019 out of West Virginia. He did not play in a game in either of his first two seasons because of injuries. Cajuste has played in 17 games and started in 5 over the last two seasons. He was waived by the Patriots in May.
Cajuste joins an offensive line room that's added Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and rookies Carter Warren and Joe Tippman this offseason.
Smith (6-4, 308) spent last season on and off the Green & White's practice squad and had a stint with the team in 2018. He first signed with the Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia before joining the Patriots squad the following season.