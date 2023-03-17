Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

Mar 16, 2023 at 08:28 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Schweitzer_16x9

The Jets have signed C Wes Schweitzer.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) started 6 games for the Washington Commanders last season and appeared in 7 games. He played right guard (71 snaps) and center (348 snaps) in the 2022 season. The San Jose State product has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons.

Schweitzer has taken snaps at every position since being drafted by the Falcons in sixth  round in 2017. He's predominantly played left guard with 2,219 snaps, followed by right guard 1,979, center 430, left tackle 3 and right tackle 1.

Schweitzer, 29, started all 16 games at right guard as a rookie before serving as a backup interior lineman. He played three seasons in Atlanta and played in 46 games (36 starts). He signed with Washington in 2020 and has played the last three seasons for the Commanders, starting in 24 of his 34 appearances. Schweitzer has taken 4,422 snaps on offense and 305 on special teams in his career.

Related Content

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

news

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

S Will Parks & DL Tanzel Smart Elevated for Lions Game

news

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

Advertising