Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

The Jets have signed C Wes Schweitzer.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) started 6 games for the Washington Commanders last season and appeared in 7 games. He played right guard (71 snaps) and center (348 snaps) in the 2022 season. The San Jose State product has started 60 of the 80 games he's played in over his six NFL seasons.

Schweitzer has taken snaps at every position since being drafted by the Falcons in sixth round in 2017. He's predominantly played left guard with 2,219 snaps, followed by right guard 1,979, center 430, left tackle 3 and right tackle 1.