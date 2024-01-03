Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Gurman (6-3, 305) signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was most recently with the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season. He was a part of the Raiders final cuts and signed to Las Vegas' practice squad. Gurman started his collegiate career at Edinboro University where he appeared in 32 games, mostly at center, and was named first-team All-PSAC in 2019. In two seasons at Toledo (2020-'21), he started 11 games at left tackle and 7 at left guard.