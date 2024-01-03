Transactions

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS

Jan 03, 2024 at 08:57 AM
The Jets signed OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad and released OL Rodger Saffold from the P-squad.

Gurman (6-3, 305) signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was most recently with the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season. He was a part of the Raiders final cuts and signed to Las Vegas' practice squad. Gurman started his collegiate career at Edinboro University where he appeared in 32 games, mostly at center, and was named first-team All-PSAC in 2019. In two seasons at Toledo (2020-'21), he started 11 games at left tackle and 7 at left guard.

Saffold (6-5, 325) signed with the Green & White practice squad Oct. 31 after he started 16 games for the Bills last season at guard. He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2010 in the second round out of Indiana. He's started 173 of his 176 career games with the Rams (2010—'18), Titans (2019-'21) and Bills (2022).

