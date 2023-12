Eze (6-8, 325) most recently spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL). He originally signed with the Lions in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He spent his rookie season with Detroit's practice squad and had a brief stint with Pittsburgh's practice squad the earlier this season. Eze began his collegiate career at Memphis and started 25 games at left tackle before he transferred to TCU.