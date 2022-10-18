Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott to Practice Squad

McDermott (6-8, 305) was released from the active roster on Monday. He re-signed with the Jets in March and has appeared in 4 games this season, taking 76 snaps on offense. He played in six games (three starts) for the Jets last season, taking 134 snaps. He also took 13 snaps on special teams and had a touchdown reception against the Jaguars in Week 16. McDermott was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He has played in 40 games (32 with the Jets) and has made 6 career starts, all with the Green & White.