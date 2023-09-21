Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi to Practice Squad

Ogbuehi (6-5, 310) played seven games with the Jets last season and started five. He re-signed with the team in April and was released the following month. Ogbuehi was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL before stints with the Jaguars (2019) and Seahawks (2021) and Ravens (2021). He also spent this last training camp with the Dolphins. He's started in 35 of the 67 games he's played in.