Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad and released OL Ryan Swoboda from the P-squad.
Ogbuehi (6-5, 310) played seven games with the Jets last season and started five. He re-signed with the team in April and was released the following month. Ogbuehi was originally a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015 and played with the Bengals his first four seasons in the NFL before stints with the Jaguars (2019) and Seahawks (2021) and Ravens (2021). He also spent this last training camp with the Dolphins. He's started in 35 of the 67 games he's played in.
Swoboda (6-9, 315) signed with the Jets practice squad Aug. 31. He originally signed with the Lions in May as an undrafted free agent in May and was waived after training camp. The UCF product started his collegiate career at Virginia and played five seasons for the Cavaliers before one for the Knights.