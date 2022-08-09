Jets Sign OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Chris Glaser

Green & White Release DE Hamilcar Rashed, OL Parker Ferguson

Aug 09, 2022 at 08:44 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

benencoch_glaser_story

The Jets have signed OL Caleb Benenoch and OL Chris Glaser. The team also released DE Hamilcar Rashed and OL Parker Ferguson.

Benenoch (6-5, 305) spent last season with the Saints and started one game. He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2016 out of UCLA and spent three full seasons in Tampa Bay before he was released in September 2019. He appeared in 35 games (22 starts) with the Bucs. Benenoch was a part of four teams in '19 – the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys and Lions and rejoined the Pats in 2020. He's taken 1,385 career snaps.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. He was an honorable mention on Pro Football Network's All-America team last season after starting 12 games at guard for the Cavaliers. He had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

Rashed (6-2, 251) signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. After spending last season on the practice squad, he signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played against the Bills in Week 10 at MetLife Stadium and took 16 snaps on defense.

Ferguson (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force in May 2021 and was placed on injured reserve last June. He played in 31 games at both tackle and guard in college and was a first-team All-Mountain West performer in 2020.

Related Content

news

Jets CB 'Sauce' Gardner Impresses Teammates While Battling for Starting Job

The Rookie With Swagger: 'I Just Need to Keep Being Me'

news

Jets Practice Report | RT Mekhi Becton's Knee Is 'Stable' After Injury Monday

Corey Davis Scores in Move-the-Ball Period; Jermaine Johnson Flashes

news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Put On Weight and Is Ready to Lay It on the Opposition

Former Safety Adds 15 Pounds and Revels in HC Robert Saleh's Nickname for Him

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/8) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from the Open Practice

See All of the Content from Monday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/8) | Corey Davis TD, Tight Third-Down Zach Wilson Throws & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Monday's Open Practice at Training Camp

news

5 Observations on Jets' First Unofficial Depth Chart

Competition Continues at CB Between Sauce Gardner and Bryce Hall; Newcomer Solomon Thomas Is Alongside Quinnen Williams at DT

news

Jets TEs Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah Flash in Green & White Scrimmage

OC Mike LaFleur Ready to Unleash Veteran TEs

news

Where Do the Jets Stand Two Weeks into Training Camp?

Intensity Picking Up at Practice; Rookies Transitioning Well

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage

Zach Wilson Has 'Really Good' Practice; Team Hosts Free Agent T Duane Brown

news

C.J. Mosley: 'Some Things to Work On' but 'Definitely Positive Signs'

Jets Leader Liked D's Takeaway Dimension, Wasn't High on Its Run-Stopping, During Green & White Practice

news

Defense Starts Slow, Finishes Fast at Green & White Practice

D-Lineman Quinnen Williams: 'We Did a Good Job but We Have a Long Way to Go'

Advertising