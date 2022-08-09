Jets Sign OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Chris Glaser

The Jets have signed OL Caleb Benenoch and OL Chris Glaser. The team also released DE Hamilcar Rashed and OL Parker Ferguson.

Benenoch (6-5, 305) spent last season with the Saints and started one game. He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2016 out of UCLA and spent three full seasons in Tampa Bay before he was released in September 2019. He appeared in 35 games (22 starts) with the Bucs. Benenoch was a part of four teams in '19 – the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys and Lions and rejoined the Pats in 2020. He's taken 1,385 career snaps.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. He was an honorable mention on Pro Football Network's All-America team last season after starting 12 games at guard for the Cavaliers. He had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

Rashed (6-2, 251) signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. After spending last season on the practice squad, he signed a reserve/future deal in January. He played against the Bills in Week 10 at MetLife Stadium and took 16 snaps on defense.