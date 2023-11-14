Jets Sign OL Austin Deculus

The Jets have signed OL Austin Deculus and released DL Tanzel Smart.
Deculus (6-5, 321) was waived by the Texans last week. The team that drafted him in the sixth round out of LSU in 2022. He played in 5 games last season and the first 7 of the 2023 season including a start in Week 4. Deculus was a four-year starter at LSU at right tackle and appeared in 61 games (46 starts), the most in school history.
Smart (6-1, 295) first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. He was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).