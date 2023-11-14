Jets Sign OL Austin Deculus

The Jets have signed OL Austin Deculus and released DL Tanzel Smart.

Deculus (6-5, 321) was waived by the Texans last week. The team that drafted him in the sixth round out of LSU in 2022. He played in 5 games last season and the first 7 of the 2023 season including a start in Week 4. Deculus was a four-year starter at LSU at right tackle and appeared in 61 games (46 starts), the most in school history.