Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign OL Austin Deculus

Green & White Release DL Tanzel Smart

Nov 14, 2023 at 09:13 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP23314790859610
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jets have signed OL Austin Deculus and released DL Tanzel Smart.

Deculus (6-5, 321) was waived by the Texans last week. The team that drafted him in the sixth round out of LSU in 2022. He played in 5 games last season and the first 7 of the 2023 season including a start in Week 4. Deculus was a four-year starter at LSU at right tackle and appeared in 61 games (46 starts), the most in school history.

Smart (6-1, 295) first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. He was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).

Related Content

news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign DL Perrion Winfrey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Bruce Hector from PS
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Chargers

Green & White Add OL Jacob Hanson to Practice Squad; Release OL Jason Poe from PS
news

Veteran Jets T Duane Brown Returns to Practice

Offensive Lineman Played First 2 Games in 2023 Season; Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 23
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Active Roster 

Green & White Signed DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad; Released DL Elerson Smith from PS
news

Jets Place 3 on Injured Reserve; Sign 2 to Active Roster

Green & White Also Added Two Players to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Both Will Revert to P-Squad Following the Game vs. Giants
news

Jets Add DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to Active Roster

Green & White Sign WR Lance McCutcheon to Practice Squad; Release S Tyreque Jones from PS
news

Jets Trade WR Mecole Hardman Back to Kansas City

Jets Receiving Corps Includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Jason Brownlee
news

Jets Add OL Carter Warren to Active Roster; Place DB Justin Hardee on IR

Green & White Elevate DB Craig James, Ke'Montae Hayes from the Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Eagles
news

Jets Sign WR Irvin Charles to Active Roster, Place Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR

Green & White Sign OL Dennis Kelly, DE Elerson Smith to Practice Squad; Release DL Jalyn Holmes from PS
Advertising