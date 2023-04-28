Transactions

Jets Sign LS Thomas Hennessy to Contract Extension

Veteran Is Longest Tenured Player in Green and White

Apr 28, 2023 at 04:04 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Resigned-Hennessy-16x9 (1)

The Jets have signed LS Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension.

Hennessy (6-3, 246) enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing the position's stability after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum.

The longest tenured player on the Jets, Hennessy has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. He has officially not been charged with a fumble as a pro, which means he was never penalized by scorers for an errant snap on a field goal or punt.

He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May 2017 and was traded that August to the Jets. Hennessy played high school locally at Don Bosco Prep, helping the Ironmen to three straight state titles.

Related Content

news

OFFICIAL | Jets Acquire QB Aaron Rodgers From Green Bay Packers

Four-Time NFL MVP Will Suit Up for the Green & White in 2023 Season

news

Jets Re-Sign C Connor McGovern

Veteran Was the Only Player on Offense to Take All 1,114 Snaps in 2022 Season

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Veteran Played 7 Games for Green & White in 2022

news

Braden Mann Released After 3 Seasons of Handling Jets' Punting

Drafted in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft, He Set Jets' Gross Average Record in Up-and-Down '22 Season

news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead

Pro Bowl Punter Played 7 Games With Green & White in 2021 Season

news

Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Veteran D-Lineman Has Played 5 of His 7 Seasons with the Seahawks

news

Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle

Veteran Signal-Caller Played Under Nathaniel Hackett with Packers

news

Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

Veteran Back Has Played in 44 Games with the Green & White

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Veteran Spent Most of 2022 Season on Green & White Practice Squad

news

Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps

Scored 23 TDs 4 Different Ways, Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings in His 4 Seasons with Chiefs

news

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

Advertising