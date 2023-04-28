Jets Sign LS Thomas Hennessy to Contract Extension

The Jets have signed LS Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension.

Hennessy (6-3, 246) enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing the position's stability after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum.

The longest tenured player on the Jets, Hennessy has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. He has officially not been charged with a fumble as a pro, which means he was never penalized by scorers for an errant snap on a field goal or punt.