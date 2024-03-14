DL Leki Fotu Signs with the Jets

Fotu, a 6-5- and 335-pound interior lineman from Utah, was a force for Arizona last season playing in 11 games (9 starts) and totaling 2.5 sacks, 28 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. He missed five games on injured reserve with a hand injury and was inactive for one other contest. Prior to 2023, Fotu, drafted by the Cardinals in fourth round (No. 114) of the 2020 NFL Draft, played in 45 games (12 starts) over his first four seasons and recorded 1 sack, 3 pass defenses, 61 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5 QB hits.