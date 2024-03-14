 Skip to main content
DL Leki Fotu Signs with the Jets

Former Cardinals D-Lineman Recorded a Career-High 2.5 Sacks in 2023

Mar 14, 2024 at 05:30 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Signed-FOTU-16x9

The Jets continued to beef up defensive line in free agency signing defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who formerly played for the Cardinals.

Fotu, a 6-5- and 335-pound interior lineman from Utah, was a force for Arizona last season playing in 11 games (9 starts) and totaling 2.5 sacks, 28 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. He missed five games on injured reserve with a hand injury and was inactive for one other contest. Prior to 2023, Fotu, drafted by the Cardinals in fourth round (No. 114) of the 2020 NFL Draft, played in 45 games (12 starts) over his first four seasons and recorded 1 sack, 3 pass defenses, 61 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5 QB hits.

In addition, Fotu, a 25-year-old native of Oakland, played four seasons at Utah. During his finals two seasons, Fotu played in 19 games and had 13.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 59 tackles. Both years he was named to First-Team All-Pac 12.

