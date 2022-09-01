Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

The Jets have signed LB Marcell Harris and placed DL Vinny Curry on injured reserve.

Harris (6-0, 215) signed with the Green & White Apr. 25 and spent the summer with the team before he was released Tuesday. He started a career-high seven games for the 49ers in the 2021 season and had 44 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and 1 PD on 336 snaps. He also took 250 snaps on special teams. Harris was originally drafted by San Francisco as a safety in the sixth round in 2018 out of Florida. He then switched from safety to linebacker at the beginning of the 2021 season. He's totaled 138 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 PDs 52 games (20 starts) in his NFL career.

Curry, who will be required to miss the first four games of the season, signed with the Green & White last March and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 24, which ended his season. He's now entering his 11th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career, with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles. He was drafted in the second-round in 2012 out of Marshall and has started 28 of the 123 games he's appeared in.