Jets Sign Kyle Williams, Waive Quenton Bundrage

Williams, a 5'10", 186-pounder in his sixth professional season, was a tryout player during the team's minicamp. His career stats include 47 receptions for 574 yards along with four receiving touchdowns. A sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, the Arizona State product played three seasons with the Niners, signed with the Chiefs in 2013 and missed last season with the Broncos after suffering an Achilles injury in training camp. Williams has averaged 24 yards on his 28 career kickoff returns including a long of 94 in 2012. He also has averaged 8.1 yards on 21 career punt returns.