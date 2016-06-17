 Skip to main content
Jets Sign Kyle Williams, Waive Quenton Bundrage

Williams Was a Veteran Tryout at the Jets’ Minicamp

Jun 17, 2016 at 06:39 AM
Eric Allen

The Jets announced a pair of wide receiver moves today as the team has signed Kyle Williams and waived Quenton Bundrage.

Williams, a 5'10", 186-pounder in his sixth professional season, was a tryout player during the team's minicamp. His career stats include 47 receptions for 574 yards along with four receiving touchdowns. A sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, the Arizona State product played three seasons with the Niners, signed with the Chiefs in 2013 and missed last season with the Broncos after suffering an Achilles injury in training camp. Williams has averaged 24 yards on his 28 career kickoff returns including a long of 94 in 2012. He also has averaged 8.1 yards on 21 career punt returns.

Bundrage, one of the Jets' 13 undrafted free agent signees in May, finished second on Iowa State last season in receptions (41), receiving yards (548) and TD catches (4). Before missing the 2014 campaign with a knee injury, Bundrage paced Iowa State with nine TD catches and 48 catches in 2013.

