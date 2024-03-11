 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign CB Isaiah Oliver

Falcons' Former Second-Round Pick in 2018 Played for the NFC Champion 49ers in 2023

Mar 11, 2024 at 07:24 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Signed-IsaiahOliver-16x9

The Jets have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who formerly played for the Falcons and the 49ers.

Oliver (6-0, 202) was drafted by Atlanta in the second round (No. 58) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played 62 games (38 starts) in five seasons with Falcons and recorded 2 interceptions, 34 pass defenses, 153 tackles and 2 sacks. In 2020, he played under current Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich when Ulbrich was Atlanta's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He signed with 49ers at the start of free agency last March, appeared in 17 games (6 starts) and had 58 tackles, 2pass defenses and an interception. He also appeared in all three of San Francisco's playoff games – including the Super Bowl – playing primarily on special teams before being released on Feb. 23.

Oliver, a 27-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, attended Colorado from 2015-17 and earned first team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior. In college, he played in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Click here for the Jets free agency tracker.

Related Content

news

Jets Release LB Maalik Hall

2023 Undrafted Free Agent Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

Both Players Finished 2023 Season with Green & White Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

WR Malik Taylor and K Austin Seibert Among Those Who Received Contracts 
news

Jets Sign 4, Place 3 on Injured Reserve Ahead of Season Finale vs. Patriots

Green & White Elevate FB Nick Bawden, K Austin Seibert from the Practice Squad 
news

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice
news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Thursday's Game
news

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes
news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
Advertising