Jets Sign CB Isaiah Oliver

The Jets have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who formerly played for the Falcons and the 49ers.

Oliver (6-0, 202) was drafted by Atlanta in the second round (No. 58) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played 62 games (38 starts) in five seasons with Falcons and recorded 2 interceptions, 34 pass defenses, 153 tackles and 2 sacks. In 2020, he played under current Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich when Ulbrich was Atlanta's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He signed with 49ers at the start of free agency last March, appeared in 17 games (6 starts) and had 58 tackles, 2pass defenses and an interception. He also appeared in all three of San Francisco's playoff games – including the Super Bowl – playing primarily on special teams before being released on Feb. 23.

Oliver, a 27-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, attended Colorado from 2015-17 and earned first team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior. In college, he played in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.