Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

The Jets signed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the active roster and elevated DT Tanzel Smart and S Will Parks from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) has been active three games with the Jets this season. A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2021, Nasirildeen played in 12 games as a rookie and started two, finishing with 10 tackles.

Parks was released by the Jets this week and brought back to the practice squad. He has played in 11 games this season and made 5 tackles, taking 48 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, Parks has played in 87 games (21 starts) and registered 194 tackles and 4 interceptions.