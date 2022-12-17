Transactions

Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

S Will Parks & DL Tanzel Smart Elevated for Lions Game

Dec 17, 2022 at 04:13 PM
The Jets signed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the active roster and elevated DT Tanzel Smart and S Will Parks from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) has been active three games with the Jets this season. A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2021, Nasirildeen played in 12 games as a rookie and started two, finishing with 10 tackles.

Parks was released by the Jets this week and brought back to the practice squad. He has played in 11 games this season and made 5 tackles, taking 48 snaps on defense and 136 on special teams. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, Parks has played in 87 games (21 starts) and registered 194 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Smart, who spent the 2021 season on the Jets' practice squad, was credited with 4 tackles in the Jets' Week 11 and 12 games against the Patriots and the Bears. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. Before that, Smart was most recently with the Browns P-squad after stints with the Rams (2017-19) and Bills (2020). Smart was a sixth-round pick of the Rams out of Tulane in 2017 and has totaled 28 tackles in 36 games.

