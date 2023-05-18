Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Jets fourth-round pick Carter Warren has signed his rookie contract.

Warren (6-5, 323), a Paterson, NJ, native, went to Passaic Tech High School. He started 39 games at left tackle for the Panthers over the last four seasons, earning second-team All-ACC honors in 2021.

"When the New Jersey number came in and called, I saw the Jets were up next," he told reporters after being drafted by the Jets No. 120 overall. "I was crying. My family was so happy. They didn't know what was going on. I was ecstatic."

He added: "They're getting a physical, dominant player, who is great with his hands, is smart, a great football IQ. He's ready to work. He's a hard worker, the hardest worker in the room."

Warren redshirted in 2017 and did not see game action in '18 before anchoring left tackle for the Panthers. He started all 13 games in 2019, 9 in 2020 and all 14 in 2021. He missed the final nine games this past season because of a knee injury that prevented him from playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. Warren did, however, go through position drills at his Pro Day and is back to full health.

"I had a chance to go to the Georgia Tech vs. Pitt game before our game against the Steelers [Oct. 1] and he was already out, but just seeing him on the sideline, you're like 'OK, this guy fits the body type build,' " Jets GM Joe Douglas said. "Then going back and watching the tape on him last year, you see all these traits and you see everything that really good offensive tackles are made of in the National Football League – the size, the length, the pass pro ability, the balance. Feel good about hopefully getting a steal here in Day Three on a guy with a lot of upside."

Warren joins an offensive tackle group that includes Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, Cedric Ogbuehi, Greg Senat, Eric Smith and Adam Pankey.