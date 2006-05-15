Jets Sign Four, Waive One

May 14, 2006 at 08:00 PM

New York City, N.Y. - The New York Jets today signed four rookie free agents: CB Omowale Dada, LB Tearrius George, WR Wallace Wright and TE Joe Kowalewski.  The Club also waived rookie FB Micheal Warren. The announcements were made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dada, 5-11, 194, was a three-year letterman for the Washington State Cougars in the PAC-10.  He began his collegiate career at Eastern Illinois before transferring to Saddleback Junior College and then to Washington State. 
George, 6-4, 250, was a two-year letterman at DE for the Kansas State Wildcats after transferring from Los Angeles Valley Community College.  The native of Spring Lake, N.C. totaled 48 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks while at Kansas State.

Wright, 6-0, 191, played four seasons for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after originally entering school as a walk-on before earning a scholarship.  Wright was the primary kickoff return man for UNC the past four seasons and added 23 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns. 

Kowalewski, 6-4, 250, played four seasons for the Syracuse Orangemen, the past two seasons as the team's starting tight end.  He totaled 33 receptions for 441 yards for a 13.4 average and three touchdowns during his undergraduate career. 
Warren, a 6-1, 249-pound native of Linden, N.C. began his collegiate career at North Carolina State University before transferring to NCAA Division I-AA Elon College in Elon, N.C.  In his two seasons as a member of the Phoenix's squad, Warren played linebacker. 

(Editor's Note:  Warren's full name, Micheal, is spelled differently from the traditional spelling of Michael). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Activate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Off Injured Reserve; Place DL Bryce Huff on IR

Green & White Also Elevate QB Josh Johnson, DL Jabari Zuniga to Active Roster vs. Colts 
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release LB Noah Dawkins

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Returns to Practice; LaRoy Reynolds Goes to Practice Squad IR, Adds DB Natrell Jamerson to P-Squad
news

Jets Trade for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Joe Douglas Sends TE Dan Brown to Chiefs in Exchange for Veteran G
news

Jets Activate LB Jarrad Davis, Release S Jarrod Wilson

Green & White Also Sign LB Noah Dawkins to Active Roster; Elevate QB Josh Johnson, DE Jabari Zuniga 
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release S Adrian Colbert 

Green & White Place LBs Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve; Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to Practice Squad
news

Jets Trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco

Veteran QB Started 4 Games for the Green & White in 2020
news

Jets Elevate LB Noah Dawkins

Dawkins Spent Offseason with Green & White
news

Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
news

Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, Promote 2 from Practice Squad 

S Jarrod Wilson & TE Kenny Yeboah Elevated for Sunday's Game in London
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson to the Practice Squad

Veteran Safety Had 5 Tackles in the OT Win Over the Titans
news

Jets LB Blake Cashman Returns to Practice 

Green & White Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad
news

Jets Activate S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman

Green & White Waive RB Josh Adams; Elevate OL Isaiah Williams from Practice Squad
Advertising