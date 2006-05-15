Jets Sign Four, Waive One

New York City, N.Y. - The New York Jets today signed four rookie free agents: CB Omowale Dada, LB Tearrius George, WR Wallace Wright and TE Joe Kowalewski. The Club also waived rookie FB Micheal Warren. The announcements were made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dada, 5-11, 194, was a three-year letterman for the Washington State Cougars in the PAC-10. He began his collegiate career at Eastern Illinois before transferring to Saddleback Junior College and then to Washington State.

George, 6-4, 250, was a two-year letterman at DE for the Kansas State Wildcats after transferring from Los Angeles Valley Community College. The native of Spring Lake, N.C. totaled 48 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks while at Kansas State.

Wright, 6-0, 191, played four seasons for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after originally entering school as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. Wright was the primary kickoff return man for UNC the past four seasons and added 23 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Kowalewski, 6-4, 250, played four seasons for the Syracuse Orangemen, the past two seasons as the team's starting tight end. He totaled 33 receptions for 441 yards for a 13.4 average and three touchdowns during his undergraduate career.

Warren, a 6-1, 249-pound native of Linden, N.C. began his collegiate career at North Carolina State University before transferring to NCAA Division I-AA Elon College in Elon, N.C. In his two seasons as a member of the Phoenix's squad, Warren played linebacker.