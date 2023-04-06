Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

The Jets have signed DT Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson (6-4, 291) played in all 17 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Seahawks last season, tallying 29 tackles, a career-high 5.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. He was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round in 2016 out of Maryland. Jefferson has had stints with the Rams (2017), Bills (2020) and Raiders (2021), but has spent five seasons with the Seahawks. He's started 27 of the 56 games he's played in for Seattle and totaled 88 tackles, 13 sacks, 7 PDs and 2 fumble recoveries.

After his rookie season with Seattle, Jefferson was cut and signed with the Rams. He joined their practice squad before Seattle signed him to its active roster. After four seasons, he signed with the Bills for one season where he played in 16 games (4 starts) and had 3.5 sacks. In his one season in Las Vegas, he had 4.5 sacks and a career-high 16 QB hits.