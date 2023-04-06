Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Veteran D-Lineman Has Played 5 of His 7 Seasons with the Seahawks

Apr 06, 2023 at 04:56 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

QJefferson_16x9

The Jets have signed DT Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson (6-4, 291) played in all 17 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Seahawks last season, tallying 29 tackles, a career-high 5.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. He was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round in 2016 out of Maryland. Jefferson has had stints with the Rams (2017), Bills (2020) and Raiders (2021), but has spent five seasons with the Seahawks. He's started 27 of the 56 games he's played in for Seattle and totaled 88 tackles, 13 sacks, 7 PDs and 2 fumble recoveries.

After his rookie season with Seattle, Jefferson was cut and signed with the Rams. He joined their practice squad before Seattle signed him to its active roster. After four seasons, he signed with the Bills for one season where he played in 16 games (4 starts) and had 3.5 sacks. In his one season in Las Vegas, he had 4.5 sacks and a career-high 16 QB hits.

Jefferson is the second defensive lineman to sign with the Jets this offseason, joining Solomon Thomas, who re-signed with the Green & White. Jefferson and Thomas were teammates with the Raiders in 2021.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign QB Tim Boyle

Veteran Signal-Caller Played Under Nathaniel Hackett with Packers

news

Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

Veteran Back Has Played in 44 Games with the Green & White

news

Jets Re-Sign OL Adam Pankey

Veteran Spent Most of 2022 Season on Green & White Practice Squad

news

Jets Add Free Agent Speedster Mecole Hardman to Their WR Corps

Scored 23 TDs 4 Different Ways, Earned 2 Super Bowl Rings in His 4 Seasons with Chiefs

news

Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, Swap Day 2 Selections with Browns

In Two Season with Green & White, former Ole Miss Wideout Had 80 Catches for 984 Yards & 6 TDs

news

Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 20 Games, Started 4

news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Missed All of the 2022 Season Due to Injury

news

Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas

Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

Advertising