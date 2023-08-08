Jets Sign DT Bruce Hector, DE Pita Taumoepenu

The Jets have signed DT Bruce Hector and Pita Taumoepenu. The team also released DT Isaiah Mack.

Hector (6-2, 296) most recently played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. He played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Panthers (2020) and Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.

Taumoepenu (6-1, 245) played in 4 games last season with the Broncos. He took 3 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams. He was originally drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round in 2017 out of Utah. He spent a little more than two seasons with San Francisco and appeared in 6 games. Taumoepenu has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Seahawks (2019), Falcons (2020) and the Vegas Vipers (2023) of the XFL. He was named the inaugural XFL Defensive Player of the Year as he had 7.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles.