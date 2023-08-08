Transactions

Jets Sign DT Bruce Hector, DE Pita Taumoepenu

Green & White Release DT Isaiah Mack

Aug 08, 2023 at 09:58 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

080823-transaction

The Jets have signed DT Bruce Hector and Pita Taumoepenu. The team also released DT Isaiah Mack. 

Hector (6-2, 296) most recently played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. He played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Panthers (2020) and Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.

Taumoepenu (6-1, 245) played in 4 games last season with the Broncos. He took 3 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams. He was originally drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round in 2017 out of Utah. He spent a little more than two seasons with San Francisco and appeared in 6 games. Taumoepenu has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Seahawks (2019), Falcons (2020) and the Vegas Vipers (2023) of the XFL. He was named the inaugural XFL Defensive Player of the Year as he had 7.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles.

Mack (6-1, 299) joined the Jets in February. He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Chattanooga. He's played for the Patriots, Broncos, Steelers and Ravens, too. He has 17 career tackles and 2.5 sacks in 25 games (1 start). Mack took 42 snaps on defense in the Green & White's preseason game against the Browns last week.

Related Content

news

Jets Waive QB Chris Streveler

QB Played in 2 Games Last Season
news

Jets Sign LB Nick Vigil, LB Sam Eguavoen

Green & White Also Release LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall
news

Jets Sign DL Ife Odenigbo, RB Damarea Crockett

Green & White Release TE Izaiah Gathings
news

Jets Sign WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank

Erickson Has Played in 99 Games, Has Return Experience; Cruikshank Has Played in 52 Games
news

Jets Agree to Trade WR Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions

2nd-Rounder in 2020 Draft from Baylor Finishes His Green & White Tenure with 42 Catches for 676 Yards
news

Jets Place RB Breece Hall, 3 Others on Active/PUP list

Green & White Place S Chuck Clark, WR Diontae Spencer on IR
news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Joe Tippmann

Former Wisconsin Center Latest Rookie to Put Pen to Paper
news

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Will McDonald

Rookie Edge Happy to Join Fellow Iowa State Teammate Breece Hall and Allen Lazard
news

Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Chairman Woody Johnson: 'Quinnen is the Epitome of a Jet'
news

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years
news

Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

Former Patriot Played in 17 Games Over Last Two Seasons
Advertising