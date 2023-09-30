Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release K Austin Seibert

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad and released K Austin Seibert from the P-squad. The Green & White also elevated OL Chris Glaser to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Smart (6-1, 295) first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad and appeared in 6 games. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 29 career tackles in 37 games (4 starts). He spent the summer with the Jets and was a final cut before he rejoined the practice squad. Smart was let go from the P-squad Sept. 20.

Seibert (5-9, 200) joined the Jets practice squad Sept. 16 to step in for K Greg Zeurlein, who was dealing with a groin injury. He made a 34-yard field goal and added an extra point in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Seibert, drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 2019, spent the past two seasons with the Lions and converted on 76.5% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points.