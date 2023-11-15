Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

TE Kenny Yeboah Returns to Practice

Nov 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_JB1_9245-smart-thumb

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad and released DB Craig James from the P-squad. TE Kenny Yeboah also returned to practice.

Smart (6-1, 295), first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad, was released from the active roster earlier this week. He was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. He was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).

James (5-10, 195) appeared in two games for the Jets this season and took 42 snaps. He's spent time with Minnesota, Philadelphia and the Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018 out of Southern Illinois. James has career regular-season totals of 18 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.

Yeboah (6-4, 250) sustained a hamstring injury in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 30. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2021 and has spent time on and off the team's practice squad. Yeboah has appeared in 19 career games and has 2 catches for 36 yards. He's taken 80 snaps on offense and 327 on special teams.

Related Content

news

Jets Release RB Michael Carter

Third-Year Running Back Made 15 Receptions for 68 Yards in 2023
news

Jets Sign OL Austin Deculus

Green & White Release DL Tanzel Smart
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign DL Perrion Winfrey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Bruce Hector from PS
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Chargers

Green & White Add OL Jacob Hanson to Practice Squad; Release OL Jason Poe from PS
news

Veteran Jets T Duane Brown Returns to Practice

Offensive Lineman Played First 2 Games in 2023 Season; Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 23
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Active Roster 

Green & White Signed DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad; Released DL Elerson Smith from PS
news

Jets Place 3 on Injured Reserve; Sign 2 to Active Roster

Green & White Also Added Two Players to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Both Will Revert to P-Squad Following the Game vs. Giants
news

Jets Add DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to Active Roster

Green & White Sign WR Lance McCutcheon to Practice Squad; Release S Tyreque Jones from PS
news

Jets Trade WR Mecole Hardman Back to Kansas City

Jets Receiving Corps Includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Jason Brownlee
Advertising