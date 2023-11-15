Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad and released DB Craig James from the P-squad. TE Kenny Yeboah also returned to practice.

Smart (6-1, 295), first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad, was released from the active roster earlier this week. He was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. He was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).

James (5-10, 195) appeared in two games for the Jets this season and took 42 snaps. He's spent time with Minnesota, Philadelphia and the Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018 out of Southern Illinois. James has career regular-season totals of 18 tackles, 2 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.