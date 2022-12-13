Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed DL Marquiss Spencer and placed LB Marcell Harris on practice squad injured reserve.
Spencer (6-4, 300) first signed with the practice squad Nov. 22 and was released Nov. 28. He was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round in 2021 out of Mississippi State. Spencer appeared in one game last season before signing a reserve/future contract in January. Denver waived him in August. He totaled 100 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks and 1 INT for the Bulldogs in four seasons.
Harris (6-0, 215) sustained an ankle injury at Buffalo last Sunday. He signed with the Green & White in the offseason and spent the summer with the team before he was released in August. He re-signed Sept. 1 and has appeared in 11 games this season, totaling 12 tackles on 62 defensive snaps. He also took 177 special teams snaps. He's totaled 167 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 PDs 62 games (20 starts) in his NFL career.