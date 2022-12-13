Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed DL Marquiss Spencer and placed LB Marcell Harris on practice squad injured reserve.

Spencer (6-4, 300) first signed with the practice squad Nov. 22 and was released Nov. 28. He was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round in 2021 out of Mississippi State. Spencer appeared in one game last season before signing a reserve/future contract in January. Denver waived him in August. He totaled 100 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks and 1 INT for the Bulldogs in four seasons.