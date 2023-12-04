Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve

Dec 04, 2023 at 04:13 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

JB1_9924-hector-thumb

The Jets have signed DL Bruce Hector to the practice squad and placed DL Perrion Winfrey on practice squad injured reserve.

Hector (6-2, 296) spent time with the Jets in the summer and signed with the team in August. Before that, he played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Hector played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), the Panthers (2020) and the Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.

Winfrey (6-4, 290), drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma and was waived this past July, made his Jets debut Sunday against the Falcons. He signed with the Jets practice squad on Nov. 7 and was elevated for the Week 13 game, where he sustained an ankle injury against the Falcons. He had 3 tackles on 13 defensive snaps and took 1 special teams snap. Winfrey began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before he decided to join the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU and Texas. He totaled 40 tackles, 16.5 TFL and 6 sacks in 20 games at OU.

Related Content

news

Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer

Green & White Release S Adrian Amos, OL Xavier Newman; Elevate OL Jake Hanson, Perrion Winfrey
news

Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Craig James from PS
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Virginia Product Took 57 Snaps at Buffalo in Week 11
news

Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser; Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Jake Hanson for Game vs. Dolphins
news

Jets Release OL Dennis Kelly

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 130 Games
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Veteran Lineman Took 18 Snaps vs. Bills in Week 11
news

Jets Sign QB Trevor Siemian to Active Roster

Green & White Add Craig James to Practice Squad
news

Jets Release DL Tanzel Smart

Veteran D-Lineman Took 18 Snaps Sunday at Buffalo
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and OL Jake Hanson for Sunday's Game vs. Bills
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

TE Kenny Yeboah Returns to Practice
news

Jets Release RB Michael Carter

Third-Year Running Back Made 15 Receptions for 68 Yards in 2023
Advertising