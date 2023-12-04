Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed DL Bruce Hector to the practice squad and placed DL Perrion Winfrey on practice squad injured reserve.
Hector (6-2, 296) spent time with the Jets in the summer and signed with the team in August. Before that, he played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Hector played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), the Panthers (2020) and the Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.
Winfrey (6-4, 290), drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma and was waived this past July, made his Jets debut Sunday against the Falcons. He signed with the Jets practice squad on Nov. 7 and was elevated for the Week 13 game, where he sustained an ankle injury against the Falcons. He had 3 tackles on 13 defensive snaps and took 1 special teams snap. Winfrey began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before he decided to join the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU and Texas. He totaled 40 tackles, 16.5 TFL and 6 sacks in 20 games at OU.