Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed DL Bruce Hector to the practice squad and placed DL Perrion Winfrey on practice squad injured reserve.

Hector (6-2, 296) spent time with the Jets in the summer and signed with the team in August. Before that, he played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Hector played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), the Panthers (2020) and the Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.