Jets Sign DL Bronson Kaufusi to Practice Squad

Oct 08, 2018 at 06:15 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_MKII8926-kaufusi-thumb

The Jets signed defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi to the practice squad and terminated the contract tackle Dieguot Joseph.

Kaufusi originally signed to the Green & White's P-squad on September 3rd and was promoted to the active roster on October 1 before he was waived four days later. Kaufusi was originally selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Ravens and missed the entirety of his rookie season after breaking his ankle in training camp. Last season, the BYU product played in three games and recorded five tackles. The 6'6", 275-pounder finished No. 3 in BYU history with 44 tackles for loss and No. 5 all-time in sacks with 26.5.

Joseph signed with the Jets' PS in September after spending the summer with the Vikings. The FIU product originally signed with the Bears after going undrafted in 2017.

