Jets Sign DL Bronson Kaufusi to Practice Squad

Kaufusi originally signed to the Green & White's P-squad on September 3rd and was promoted to the active roster on October 1 before he was waived four days later. Kaufusi was originally selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Ravens and missed the entirety of his rookie season after breaking his ankle in training camp. Last season, the BYU product played in three games and recorded five tackles. The 6'6", 275-pounder finished No. 3 in BYU history with 44 tackles for loss and No. 5 all-time in sacks with 26.5.