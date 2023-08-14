Jets Sign DE Jalyn Holmes

The Jets have signed DE Jalyn Holmes and placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve.
Holmes (6-5, 283) played one game for the Bears last season and had 3 tackles on 34 defensive snaps. He was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts) in three seasons while tallying 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses. Holmes then played with the Saints in 2021 before a stint with the Giants in 2022.
Odenigbo (6-3, 258) signed with the Jets on July 21. He spent most of last season with the Colts and was released in December before a short stint on the Buccaneers' practice squad. Drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round in 2017 out of Northwestern, Odenigbo has also had stints with the Cardinals (2018) and the Browns (2021). He has career 90 tackles, 14 TFL, 14 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery in 55 games (15 starts).