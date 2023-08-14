Jets Sign DE Jalyn Holmes

The Jets have signed DE Jalyn Holmes and placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve.

Holmes (6-5, 283) played one game for the Bears last season and had 3 tackles on 34 defensive snaps. He was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts) in three seasons while tallying 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses. Holmes then played with the Saints in 2021 before a stint with the Giants in 2022.