Transactions

Jets Sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

Green & White Release RB Damarea Crockett

Aug 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP20348329521859-shelton-thumb
John Locher/Associated Press

The Jets have signed CB Nehemiah Shelton and released RB Damarea Crockett.

Shelton (6-2, 185) went undrafted in April and played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. The San Jose State product was named All-Mountain West in 2021 and 2022. Shelton finished his career at SJSU with 195 tackles, 8 interceptions and 32 pass defenses in 45 games. He led the Spartans with 8 PDs in the 2022 season and his 2 interceptions co-led the team. In the 2021 season, Shelton ranked No. 3 in the nation averaging 1.4 pass defenses per game.

Crockett (5-11, 225) joined the Jets in late July. He was most recently with the Broncos, but did not play last season because of an ACL injury. He originally signed with the Texans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. He appeared in 12 games for Denver in the 2021 season and has 3 rushes for 7 yards. Crockett also had stints with the Raiders (2019) and Packers (2019-20) practice squads.

