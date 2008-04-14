Jets Set for 'Taste of the NFL' in May

2007 5th Annual New York Jets Taste of the NFL Benefit





ShopRite, Kraft, Dasani, Nestea and the Jets will tackle hunger at the sixth annual New York Jets Taste of the NFL Benefit.

In football, it takes a sound game plan and plenty of teamwork to win. Beating hunger is no different. Please join us on Thursday, May 22, for a unique dining experience and enjoy food from some of New York's and New Jersey's finest five-star restaurants at Edison Ballroom. Participate in an exclusive silent auction and rub elbows with past and present Jets football legends.

This year internationally renowned 3-D artist Charles Fazzino came on board and created a unique piece to represent the event and the charity.

Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, down the street from Times Square.

D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and Leon Washington have signed on as spokesmen for the event. Tickets are $250 for general admission and doors open for general admission promptly at 7 p.m.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $400 and include early entry, special access to players and restaurants. (A portion of the VIP ticket price is tax-deductible up to the amount permitted by law.) The VIP reception will be from 6-7 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the New York Jets Foundation and ShopRite Partners in Caring's fight against hunger. ShopRite Partners in Caring Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of New Jersey.