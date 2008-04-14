Jets Set for 'Taste of the NFL' in May

Apr 14, 2008 at 04:00 AM
al_p2339.jpg

2007 5th Annual New York Jets Taste of the NFL Benefit

ShopRite, Kraft, Dasani, Nestea and the Jets will tackle hunger at the sixth annual New York Jets Taste of the NFL Benefit.

In football, it takes a sound game plan and plenty of teamwork to win. Beating hunger is no different. Please join us on Thursday, May 22, for a unique dining experience and enjoy food from some of New York's and New Jersey's finest five-star restaurants at Edison Ballroom. Participate in an exclusive silent auction and rub elbows with past and present Jets football legends.

This year internationally renowned 3-D artist Charles Fazzino came on board and created a unique piece to represent the event and the charity.

Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, down the street from Times Square.

D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and Leon Washington have signed on as spokesmen for the event. Tickets are $250 for general admission and doors open for general admission promptly at 7 p.m.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $400 and include early entry, special access to players and restaurants. (A portion of the VIP ticket price is tax-deductible up to the amount permitted by law.) The VIP reception will be from 6-7 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the New York Jets Foundation and ShopRite Partners in Caring's fight against hunger. ShopRite Partners in Caring Fund is a component of the Community Foundation of New Jersey.

Email us at taste@newyorkjets.com or call 212-485-8050 to purchase tickets or for more details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII
news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota
news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness for the Disease
Advertising