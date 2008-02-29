Transactions

Jets Send Vilma to Saints for Undisclosed Pick

Feb 29, 2008 at 09:24 AM
1130-vilma-320-no-cap.jpg


The New York Jets announced today that they have traded LB Jonathan Vilma to the New Orleans Saints for an undisclosed draft choice. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"Jonathan has been a diligent, productive performer throughout his tenure with the Jets," said Tannenbaum. "I appreciate all of his contributions to the organization, both on and off the field, and am confident that he will be an asset to the Saints."

"Jonathan is a student of the game who is always prepared and more than willing to help his teammates," said Jets' Head Coach Eric Mangini. "I am grateful for his efforts and wish him well as he continues his career in New Orleans."

Vilma (6'1", 230) was originally selected by the Jets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. He started the first seven games of the 2007 season before being placed on Injured Reserve on October 27 after he contributed 39 tackles and two passes defensed.

The team leader with 116 stops in 2006, Vilma became the first Jets' linebacker since Kyle Clifton (1984-86) to surpass 100 tackles in his first three NFL seasons. During his four seasons with the Jets, Vilma started 53-of-55 games he played and accumulated 460 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and 14 passes defensed.

