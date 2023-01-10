Jets Sauce Gardner Named Defensive Rookie of the Year by ProFootballTalk

In the Jets' season finale at Miami last Sunday, Gardner helped to limit Hill to 2 catches for 23 yards in the loss. At one point Hill grew frustrated and showed it by pushing Gardner and jawing with the rookie CB.

"I actually respect him," Gardner said. "He kept it straight football, but he could get frustrated. After the game, he stuck his hand out and we shook hands. We just keep it football. I know I'm a competitor, and he is as well. Whenever you're going against a guy that fast, it's going to be a tough matchup. I feel I held my own."

Gardner's combination of size (6-2, 200), strength and athleticism make him a tough puzzle for opposition WRs and quarterbacks. He has impressive speed and used it well to recover, close distance and get his hands on the ball.

ProFootballTalk selected Gardner from among a defensive rookie crop that includes Aiden Hutchinson, the second overall pick by Detroit; Tariq Woolen, the Seattle CB who led the league with 6 INTs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants' DE and top draft pick; Houston safety Jalen Pitre; and Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker.

Jets fans have embraced Gardner, for his play, and for the confidence and skill he brings to the Green & White.

"It's been great," he said. "They [the fans] just welcomed me with open arms. I feel like I'm the person they needed -- the swag, I've got confidence and the way I carry myself. It's what New York needed. Me going on the field and playing good is just the cherry on top."

After going against some of the best WRs in the NFL, Gardner was asked which game was the most memorable.