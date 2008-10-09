Jets-Saks Men's Fashion Show Set for Oct. 27

Join the New York Jets, Saks Fifth Avenue and MasterCard for an evening of men's fashion, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on Oct. 27 at the Short Hills Mall.
The fashion show will showcase designer suits from Saks Fifth Avenue and will feature current Jets players modeling the suits. Be sure to get your tickets now!
Date: Monday, Oct. 27
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Saks Fifth Avenue, Short Hills Mall, 1200 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, N.J.
Please call 973-549-4654 or email saks@newyorkjets.com to purchase your tickets.
All proceeds will benefit the New York Jets Foundation.