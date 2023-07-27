Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

A lot has changed for Jets safety Tony Adams after his first season in the NFL. All except one thing -- his mindset.

After going undrafted last year out of the University of Illinois, battling for a roster spot during training camp and suiting up for 11 games, Adams is expected to make the roster this season and compete for a starting

job. He hopes to be on the field in the Jets' season opener against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Sept. 11.

None of the success or accomplishments, however, have has gone to the head of the young back. He remains as driven as ever.

"I have grown a lot this year, but I keep that same undrafted free agent mindset," Adams said. "I think every year you need to set goals and embark on that journey. I think of it as climbing a mountain and every year you want to keep climbing. And my coaches never let me settle for anything other than the standard, and the standard is excellence, so I got some mountains in my head that I am trying to climb right now, that is all I am shooting for out here."

Playing primarily on special teams last season, Adams came on strong for the Green & White in the final weeks. Adams started Week 18 against Miami and played 104 defensive snaps over the final two games, making 12 tackles.