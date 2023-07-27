Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

Jul 27, 2023 at 05:40 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_adams-072723

A lot has changed for Jets safety Tony Adams after his first season in the NFL. All except one thing -- his mindset.

After going undrafted last year out of the University of Illinois, battling for a roster spot during training camp and suiting up for 11 games, Adams is expected to make the roster this season and compete for a starting

job. He hopes to be on the field in the Jets' season opener against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Sept. 11.

None of the success or accomplishments, however, have has gone to the head of the young back. He remains as driven as ever.

"I have grown a lot this year, but I keep that same undrafted free agent mindset," Adams said. "I think every year you need to set goals and embark on that journey. I think of it as climbing a mountain and every year you want to keep climbing. And my coaches never let me settle for anything other than the standard, and the standard is excellence, so I got some mountains in my head that I am trying to climb right now, that is all I am shooting for out here."

Playing primarily on special teams last season, Adams came on strong for the Green & White in the final weeks. Adams started Week 18 against Miami and played 104 defensive snaps over the final two games, making 12 tackles.

"I think that whole last year I learned a lot," Adams said. "Playing scout team and going against guys like Garrett [Wilson] and [Tyler] Conklin every day, I think it helped build my confidence. … So, when the opportunity came and it was time to throw me in the fire, I did not blink."

Heading into his second training camp, Adams has an advanced understanding of his role in defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's defense. And early on in camp, HC Robert Saleh – and reporters – have taken notice of Adams.

"For Tony, I guess the cat is coming out of the bag a little bit," Saleh said. "Tony has an unbelievable mental makeup. Undrafted free agent, unseeded, a bunch of guys who we all thought weren't going to make the team last year, made it impossible for us to cut him. He does everything we ask of him and his efforts, strain, communication, football IQ, all of it is pretty damn good and he's competing."

Adams added: "It is just so simple. It is just doing your job every play. It is about focusing on your details and focusing on being where you are supposed to be when you are supposed to be there. It is just listening to your coaches and locking in on your details."

During practice Wednesday, Adams even (sort of) got the best of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After a defensive lineman jumped offside in a scrimmage period, Rodgers tried to take advantage of a free play by throwing a deep pass toward the sideline. Adams read the throw and intercepted the pass along the sideline.

Afterward, Rodgers complimented Adams.

"[Rodgers] told me that the play was nice," Adams said. "It meant a lot coming from OG. I call him OG and it meant a lot coming from him. … The kid in me was excited."

Rodgers added: "I wanted to tell TA 'Man, nice play on that interception,' and I also want to remind him that was a free play because they jumped offside."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from a Hot Day at Jets Training Camp

See the top images from Thursday's open practice at Jets Training Camp practice on a steamy day.

7.27-gallery-thumb
1 / 71
E_JB2_3688
2 / 71
E_JB2_3981
3 / 71
E_JB2_4260
4 / 71
E_JB2_4212
5 / 71
E_JB2_4162
6 / 71
E_JB1_0384
7 / 71
E_JB2_4070
8 / 71
E_JB2_3941
9 / 71
JB2_5393
10 / 71
E_JB2_3812
11 / 71
E_JB1_0629
12 / 71
E_JB1_1420
13 / 71
E_JB2_3941_1
14 / 71
E_JB1_1073
15 / 71
E_JB1_0725
16 / 71
E_JB2_3679
17 / 71
E_JB1_1453
18 / 71
E_JB1_1379
19 / 71
E_JB1_1010
20 / 71
E_JB1_1248
21 / 71
JB1_2920
22 / 71
E_JB1_0560
23 / 71
JB1_2514
24 / 71
E_JB1_0461
25 / 71
JB2_4369
26 / 71
JB1_2012
27 / 71
JB2_4428
28 / 71
JB2_5319
29 / 71
JB2_4802
30 / 71
JB1_1917
31 / 71
JB2_5282
32 / 71
JB2_4851
33 / 71
JB2_4540
34 / 71
JB1_1812
35 / 71
JB1_1847
36 / 71
JB2_4477
37 / 71
JB1_2384
38 / 71
JB1_2826
39 / 71
JB1_3038
40 / 71
E_SS1_6700
41 / 71
E_SS1_9469
42 / 71
E_SS1_7079
43 / 71
E_SS1_9540
44 / 71
E_SS1_9056 2
45 / 71
E_SS1_7434
46 / 71
E_SS1_9674
47 / 71
E_SS1_9198
48 / 71
E_SS1_9260
49 / 71
E_SS1_9383
50 / 71
E_SS1_9274
51 / 71
E_SS1_7106
52 / 71
E_SS1_9323
53 / 71
E_SS1_8806
54 / 71
E_SS1_9039
55 / 71
E_SS1_8332
56 / 71
E_SS1_7919
57 / 71
E_SS1_9006_1
58 / 71
E_SS1_8905
59 / 71
E_SS1_7355
60 / 71
E_SS1_8856
61 / 71
E_SS1_8709
62 / 71
E_SS1_8423
63 / 71
E_SS1_8436
64 / 71
E_SS1_8299
65 / 71
E_SS1_7856
66 / 71
E_SS1_7582
67 / 71
E_SS1_8205
68 / 71
E_SS1_8389
69 / 71
E_SS1_7127
70 / 71
E_SS1_7035
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

news

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

news

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, 'Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing'

news

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

news

Jets DL Carl Lawson on Pluses (and Minuses?) of Pressuring QB Aaron Rodgers

Edge Rusher Says of Practicing Against 'the Best of the Best': 'Sometimes It's Not Fun'

news

Jets RB Michael Carter Said He Feels 'Amazing Coming Into This Season'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Comes Out and Does His Job'

news

WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

Speedy Wideout Notices Similarities Between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets Veteran WR Corey Davis: 'I've Got to Control What I Can Control'

Praised QB Aaron Rodgers as 'Like a Coach Out There'

news

HC Robert Saleh Expecting Jermaine Johnson to Take a 'Jump' in Year 2

Aaron Rodgers Pushing Second-Year Player to Improve Mentally

news

DT Al Woods Ready to Get 'Nasty' on Jets Defense

At 36, Veteran D-Lineman Excited to Be with the Green & White

Advertising