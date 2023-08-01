Jets Rookie Will McDonald Displaying 'Freakish' Abilities at Training Camp

In the Jets' final scrimmage period Sunday, McDonald lined up at RDE and won on consecutive plays with a mix of spin and juke moves.

Last season, the Jets tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks with 45 and defenders who accounted for 37 of those QB takedowns return. Playing in a strong defensive line room, Saleh is looking forward to McDonald developing into a more powerful rusher.

"He's got all the freakish ability," Saleh said. "He can win with speed and can counter inside, but until you get those tackles playing a little bit more heavy-footed because they're afraid of your power and all that stuff won't matter, so he's learning that aspect of it, but I'm excited."

McDonald added: "I am greatly improved from when I got here, up to now. I had a great day today and have just been trying to find a balance of trying to do a couple of different things. I have put a couple of new things into my pass rush abilities and now I am trying to just get better, and Saleh is definitely helping me do that."

Ahead of the Jets' first preseason game Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, McDonald is ready for a taste of his first professional preseason action.