Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets Rookie Will McDonald Displaying 'Freakish' Abilities at Training Camp

HC Robert Saleh: ‘He Can Win with Speed and Can Counter Inside’

Aug 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_073123-mcdonald

Head Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets' plan for first-round DE Will McDonald IV in his first season is to take things slow and allow him to learn. And with the benefit of a loaded defensive line room, the team has the flexibility to do so.

"We have about as deep of a D-Line group as you can have in ball," Saleh said. "Aside from the quarterback, defensive line, I'll argue, is one of the hardest positions to produce in your first year. …He has a chance to go find himself this year and figure out who he is and learn some new techniques."

The No. 15 overall selection in April's 2023 NFL Draft, McDonald played 54 games over five seasons for Iowa State and registered 34 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 123 total tackles, 10 forced fumbles and 8 pass defenses. Last season, McDonald earned First Team All-Big 12 honors and in 2021 was named first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

During the draft process, GM Joe Douglas and Saleh were impressed by McDonald's production, athleticism and bend.

"Feel like he was one of, if not the most dynamic pass rushers in this Draft," Douglas said. "Great combination of skill, production and athleticism. I think it was on full display at the Senior Bowl and throughout his career. Fired up to add him to a strong unit and keep adding to the line of scrimmage."

In the Jets' final scrimmage period Sunday, McDonald lined up at RDE and won on consecutive plays with a mix of spin and juke moves.

Last season, the Jets tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks with 45 and defenders who accounted for 37 of those QB takedowns return. Playing in a strong defensive line room, Saleh is looking forward to McDonald developing into a more powerful rusher.

"He's got all the freakish ability," Saleh said. "He can win with speed and can counter inside, but until you get those tackles playing a little bit more heavy-footed because they're afraid of your power and all that stuff won't matter, so he's learning that aspect of it, but I'm excited."

McDonald added: "I am greatly improved from when I got here, up to now. I had a great day today and have just been trying to find a balance of trying to do a couple of different things. I have put a couple of new things into my pass rush abilities and now I am trying to just get better, and Saleh is definitely helping me do that."

Ahead of the Jets' first preseason game Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, McDonald is ready for a taste of his first professional preseason action.

"I don't have a lot of thoughts, but I am excited," McDonald said. "I am going to approach it the same I do every game and the same that I do every practice. Come out there pumped and execute and do my job."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Monday's Training Camp Practice

See top photos from Monday's training camp practice at 1 Jets Drive.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-7.31
1 / 55
E_SS1_5455
2 / 55
E_SS1_1379
3 / 55
E_SS1_7002
4 / 55
E_SS1_7022
5 / 55
E_SS1_6768
6 / 55
E_SS1_6519
7 / 55
E_SS1_6595
8 / 55
E_SS1_6730
9 / 55
E_SS1_1204
10 / 55
E_SS1_6557
11 / 55
E_SS1_6322
12 / 55
E_SS1_6245
13 / 55
E_SS1_6210
14 / 55
E_SS1_6073
15 / 55
E_SS1_5479
16 / 55
E_SS1_5553
17 / 55
E_SS1_6134
18 / 55
E_SS1_6209
19 / 55
E_SS1_6176
20 / 55
E_SS1_1051
21 / 55
E_SS1_5988
22 / 55
E_SS1_6058
23 / 55
E_SS1_6298
24 / 55
E_SS1_0901
25 / 55
E_SS1_5935
26 / 55
E_SS1_1022
27 / 55
E_SS1_5600
28 / 55
E_SZ2_3962
29 / 55
E_SZ1_2478
30 / 55
E_SZ2_4696
31 / 55
JB2_2571
32 / 55
JB2_2443
33 / 55
E_SZ1_1811
34 / 55
JB2_2229
35 / 55
JB2_1436
36 / 55
JB2_1605
37 / 55
JB1_8807
38 / 55
JB1_8914
39 / 55
JB1_8753
40 / 55
JB1_8567
41 / 55
JB1_8489
42 / 55
JB1_7815
43 / 55
JB1_7915
44 / 55
JB1_7763
45 / 55
JB1_7501
46 / 55
E_SZ2_6208
47 / 55
JB1_7687
48 / 55
E_SZ2_6518
49 / 55
E_SZ2_5207
50 / 55
JB1_7169
51 / 55
E_SZ2_5806
52 / 55
E_SZ2_5850
53 / 55
E_SZ2_5739
54 / 55
E_SZ2_5103
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets WR Randall Cobb a Big Believer in 'the Gospel of Aaron'

HC Robert Saleh Bullish on Veterans Passing on Their Knowledge of Scheme

news

C.J. Uzomah Adjusting to Aaron Rodgers' Play Style & No-Look Passing

Tight End Getting on Same Page with the Four-Time MVP

news

Jets D-Lineman Micheal Clemons Wants to Show He's a 'Monster'

HC Robert Saleh on the Second-Year Man: 'His Intention Is to Be a Violent Football Player'

news

Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

HC Robert Saleh Likes the Tight End's 'Nasty Streak'

news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

news

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

news

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, 'Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing'

news

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

Advertising