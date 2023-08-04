Jets Rookie Recap | DL Will McDonald IV Flexes Pass Rush Ability in Preseason Debut

Six of the Jets' seven 2023 draft picks saw action Thursday night against the Browns. Below is a recap of how they performed during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which was played at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH.

DE Will McDonald IV

The No. 15 selection in the first round from Iowa State, DL Will McDonald IV played 33 snaps (45%), fourth-most among Jets defensive linemen, and finished the game with 2 tackles, 2 pressures and a QB hit.

Late in the third quarter, McDonald used an impressive spin move to twirl past LT Hunter Thedford and force QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson into a throw-away. Earlier, on the opening drive, McDonald came off the edge unblocked and pressured QB Kellen Mond into an off-target incomplete pass. Both pressures resulted in fourth downs, but McDonald is still hungry for that first sack.

"He did a couple of good things," HC Robert Saleh said of McDonald. "Again, pumped for him, first NFL action. I am sure he is going to want a lot of stuff back. He is going to be a good player."

McDonald added: "Next time I get there though, I am going to make sure I get the QB down. It was cool feeling being out there but would have been better if I got [the QB] down."

According to NFL's NextGen Stats, McDonald's average get-off speed on his pass rush snaps was 0.91 seconds.

McDonald made his first tackle wrapping up RB Demertric Felton after a 1-yard gain. In punt coverage, McDonald tackled Browns returner Hassan Hall at the Cleveland 26-yard line.

"It felt really good continuing to improve," McDonald said. "It was my first NFL football game, so I am learning a lot."

C Joe Tippman

A second-round selection (No. 43 overall), C Joe Tippman got the start and played 46 snaps (92%). The Wisconsin product led the team in offensive plays and lined up with multiple line combinations.

"Good for him getting all those reps," Saleh said. "I will see the tape on that one when we get into the trenches that way, but I am excited about the fact that he was able to get a lot of reps in today."

OT Carter Warren

The Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 120 overall) from the University of Pittsburgh, OT Carter Warren played 43 snaps (86%) at left tackle, second most snaps on offense.