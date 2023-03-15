Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons 

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:20 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_3057-berrios-thumb

The Jets have released WR-KR Braxton Berrios.

Berrios had 18 catches, 145 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He originally joined the Jets in September 2019 as a waiver claim and has spent the past four seasons with the Green & White. Originally a Patriots sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2018, Berrios has appeared in 65 games (5 starts) and has 107 receptions, 1,085 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns, and 4 rushing scores. He was named a first-team All-Pro kick returner in 2021. He has a career 24.9 kick return average and 11.4 punt return average.

Related Content

news

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

S Will Parks & DL Tanzel Smart Elevated for Lions Game

news

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

news

Jets Elevate LB Marcell Harris

Veteran Linebacker Has Played in 10 Games with Green & White This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Active Roster, Place OL Max Mitchell on NFI

Green & White Add OL Sam Schlueter to Practice Squad

Advertising