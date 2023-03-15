Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Berrios had 18 catches, 145 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He originally joined the Jets in September 2019 as a waiver claim and has spent the past four seasons with the Green & White. Originally a Patriots sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2018, Berrios has appeared in 65 games (5 starts) and has 107 receptions, 1,085 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns, and 4 rushing scores. He was named a first-team All-Pro kick returner in 2021. He has a career 24.9 kick return average and 11.4 punt return average.