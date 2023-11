Carter (5-8, 201) appeared in 10 games this season and had 8 carries for 38 yards as well as 15 receptions for 68 yards. A fourth-round pick in 2021 out of North Carolina, Carter started 21 of his 39 games with the Jets, all in his first two seasons with the Green & White. He's totaled 1,079 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 269 carries. He also has 92 catches for 681 yards.