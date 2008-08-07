Jets Release QB Chad Pennington

The New York Jets have released quarterback Chad Pennington. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"I appreciate everything Chad Pennington has given to the Jets organization," Jets chairman and CEO Woody Johnson said. "He was a part of my first draft as an owner in 2000 and has exemplified nothing but class both on and off the field. I wish him, Robin, Luke and Cole my very best."

"I have all the respect in the world for Chad as a person and a player," said Tannenbaum. "We have accomplished a lot of great things with Chad, including winning playoff games, which is very hard to do. He gave his heart and soul to this organization for a long, long time. I really appreciate everything he has done."

Pennington (6'3", 225), the 18th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, finished his eight-year Jets career with a regular-season record as a starting QB of 32-29. He ranks first all-time in NFL history in completion percentage (65.6 percent, 1,259-of-1,919).